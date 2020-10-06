PR Newswire

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MARCH 20, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. ("Y-mAbs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YMAB) common stock between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than March 20, 2023, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

On April 1, 2022, the Company announced that it had resubmitted its Biologics License Application ("BLA") for omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS from neuroblastoma, following several meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to address deficiencies identified in the agency's 2020 refusal to file letter in response to Y-mAbs's previous BLA.

On October 26, 2022, the FDA released its briefing document in advance of its Advisory Committee meeting to discuss the omburtamab BLA. The briefing document identified three key issues regarding the submitted data, which led analysts to conclude that Y-mAbs had resubmitted the BLA prior to reaching agreement with the FDA regarding the content of the application.

On this news, Y-mAbs's stock price fell $4.16, or 27.4%, to close at $11.01 per share on October 26, 2022.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/y-mabs-therapeutics-inc-class-action-alert-wolf-haldenstein-adler-freeman--herz-llp-reminds-investors-that-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-in-the-united-states-district-court-for-the-southern-district-of-new-y-301733087.html

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP