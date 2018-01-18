PR Newswire

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MARCH 14, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM" or "the Company") (NYSE: IBM) Investors who purchased the Company's securities between January 18, 2018 and October 16, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period'').

According to the filed Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. IBM artificially inflated its Strategic Imperatives Revenue and growth, CAMSS (the sectors of "Cloud," "Analytics," "Mobile," "Security," and "Social") revenue and growth, and other related business metrics through a scheme of wrongfully reclassifying revenues from non-strategic to strategic. The Company's growth prospects in Strategic Imperatives were fueled by this reclassification scheme, not organic growth.

