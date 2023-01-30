TC BioPharm Announces Hiring of Chief Clinical Officer Bree Harlin to Lead Global Clinical Division

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 30, 2023

  • Will oversee expansion of U.S. FDA Clinical Trials

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Bree Harlin as Chief Clinical Officer (CCO), effective immediately.

Ms. Harlin brings more than twenty years of experience in research, oncology and clinical stage drug development to TC BioPharm. Most recently she was with Loxo at Lilly, where she worked on the clinical development of targeted therapies for various types of solid and hematologic cancers. She has worked in clinical development and operations across multiple therapeutic areas at large pharma and small biotech companies for the majority of her career which began in academia working on clinical trials at Mass General and Brigham and Women's Hospital. She will be based in New York, NY.

"Having worked at Loxo Oncology and then Eli Lilly post the acquisition of Loxo, Bree brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to TC BioPharm," said Bryan Kobel, Chief Executive Officer. "As we look to expand our clinical trial efforts into the United States her expertise will be vital in building strong clinical teams and spearheading successful trials globally. Our expectation is to file our first IND in the second half of 2023 with additional potential IND submittals for collaborative trials in combination with TCB-008. We pursued an exhaustive search to find the best candidate and Bree certainly checks all the boxes. Her experience at similar-sized biotechs as well as transitioning to big pharma provides us with a breadth of insight rarely seen in a candidate. We are excited that Bree has seen the promise of TCBP and our platform technology around allogeneic gamma delta t-cells and our CAR program and we look forward to her leadership."

"I look forward to joining the talented team at TC BioPharm as they enter a key inflection point in the clinical trial stage of their potential breakthrough therapies," stated Ms. Harlin. "Cell therapies continue to present new promise with exciting breakthroughs happening throughout the vertical and TC BioPharm continues as a leader in the allogeneic gamma delta t-cellspace. The Company's robust clinical trial plans for TCB-008 and development of the CAR program offer multiple shots on goal in various indications and leading the design and management of future trials and seeing them to fruition was exceptionally compelling when I was presented the opportunity to join."

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

