Delcath Systems to Participate at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Sciences & Diagnostic Tools Conference on February 14 to 16

12 hours ago
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, will participate at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Sciences, & Diagnostics Tools Conference in Snowbird, Utah on February 14 to 16.

Delcath CEO, Gerard Michel will be conducting one-on-one meetings. To request a one-on-one meeting please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO™ KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/Hepatic Delivery System), or HEPZATO, for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatic-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM), also known as metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated as a drug by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is now regulated as a Class lll medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ben Shamsian
Lytham Partners
646-829-9701
[email protected]

