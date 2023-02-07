Any parent who has gone through potty-training with their toddler knows it’s a wild ride and families could use all the help they can get. That’s why Pampers is joining up with Hasbro, a global branded entertainment leader, and unveiling Easy Ups Training Underwear with new Peppa Pig prints – now available at Walmart.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005080/en/

Image of Pampers Easy Ups new limited edition Peppa Pig prints (Photo: Business Wire)

“We know potty-training can be tough. But when you allow toddlers to make their own choices while learning to go at their own pace, it can make the process easier,” said Marty Vanderstelt, father of two and Senior Vice President – North America Baby Care. “That’s why we’re so thrilled to collaborate with Peppa Pig and Walmart to make little ones feel like the star of the show with the help of Easy Ups.”

Pampers Easy Ups have been a potty-training staple for years and research shows that the best time to begin potty training is once toddlers start to show interest. What better way to get toddlers involved and feel supported than with their trusted friend, Peppa Pig? In addition to fun prints, Pampers Easy Ups Training Underwear offers protection from leaks day and night, an underwear-like feel, and easy removal – even for the biggest wiggle worms. Parents can head straight to Walmart for this limited edition launch while supplies last.

“As a parent who's become a Peppa Pig fan by association, I know these Easy Ups will be a great potty-training asset that the whole family will love,” said Ralph Clare, Merchandising Vice President - Baby Consumables at Walmart. “It’s all part of our mission to help parents save money & live better through our product selection and every day low prices.”

Since first debuting to TV audiences in 2004, Peppa Pig has been delivering learning experiences to kids at their earliest stages. Instilling confidence and healthy lifestyle choices have been recurring themes since the first season of the long-running series and Peppa Pig products build on that brand element by helping kids identify with their favorite, and for many, first pre-school friend.

“We’re thrilled to work with Pampers and Walmart to further help young ones and their families through one of life’s earliest lessons," said Claire Gilchrist, Vice President, Americas & Pacific of Hasbro Consumer Products. “Peppa Pig is a champion for inspiring kids with the skills to embrace life lessons and we believe these Peppa Pig Easy Ups will enable toddlers to conquer their potty-training journey with confidence.”

Along with the limited edition training underwear prints, consumers can expect Pampers to go all out for the newest Easy Ups launch with excitement you won’t want to miss at Peppa Pig Theme Park and participating Walmart stores nationwide! The training underwear will also be featured during Baby Days, Walmart’s biannual savings event for all things Baby. Happening in store and online from February 15, 2023, to March 31, 2023, Walmart Baby Days has every little thing, for every big step. With the Peppa Pig x Pampers Easy Ups, little ones will be encouraged to conquer their potty-training adventures alongside their favorite animated companion!

Pampers Easy Ups Training Underwear with Peppa Pig prints are now available for a limited time only at Walmart locations and online at Walmart.com.

About Pampers®

For over 60 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company ( NYSE:PG, Financial) and is the #1-selling diaper worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a complete range of diapers, wipes and training underwear designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of baby’s development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about Pampers products, join the Pampers Club program, and find ideas and information to help you and your baby ‘love the change’ together.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com%2Fnews.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005080/en/