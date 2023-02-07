BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2022 prior to the market open on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The Company also announced that it will host an Investor Day on the same day, which is expected to begin at approximately 8:30am ET. At the event, the leadership team will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter fiscal 2022 performance as well as provide an update on its long-term growth strategy and outlook.

The live webcast of the event can be accessed under the “Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bjs.com, where participants can also pre-register. Presentation materials will also be made available following the conclusion of the live event. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The Company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the Company currently operates 235 clubs and 164 BJ’s Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.bjs.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

