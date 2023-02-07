Northrop Grumman Elects Stephen O'Bryan Corporate Vice President and Global Business Development Officer; David Perry to Retire

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (: NOC) announces that its board of directors has elected Stephen O’Bryan corporate vice president and Global Business Development Officer, effective February 6. He will report to Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president, and be responsible for leading the business development organization and enabling the company’s international growth strategy. O’Bryan will succeed David Perry, who has announced his intent to retire effective March 31.

“With our portfolio of differentiated solutions and its alignment to our customers’ highest priority missions, we’re seeing strong global demand for our products. Steve is a highly respected business leader, and with his experience and expertise, he’ll help further position and grow our business in key markets around the world,” said Warden.

“On behalf of our company and the board of directors, I want to thank Dave for his many contributions over a 24-year career with Northrop Grumman,” said Warden. “Dave held several key roles across our business, and importantly, he helped set the foundation for our international growth strategy. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Perry will continue as corporate vice president reporting to Warden, to support this transition until his retirement.

O’Bryan joins Northrop Grumman from Boston Consulting Group. From 2018 to 2019, he was senior vice president and chief global business development officer for L3Harris Technologies. Prior to this, O’Bryan worked for Lockheed Martin, from 2004 to 2018, where he led numerous senior strategy and business development organizations, including F-35, Rotary and Mission Systems and Corporate International. He served with the U.S. Navy as an F/A-18 pilot and Top Gun Graduate.

O’Bryan holds a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.

Contact:
Vic Beck
703-280-4456
[email protected]

