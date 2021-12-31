RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the 2022 tax classification of the dividend distributions made to the Company’s holders of its common shares of beneficial interest and Series A Preferred Shares during the year ended December 31, 2022.

The income tax classification as expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is as follows:

Common Stock (CUSIP # 74965L101):

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2022

Ordinary
Non-
Qualifying
Dividend

Return of
Capital

Eligible
Sec.
199A
Dividend

12/31/2021

1/18/2022

$

0.0100

$

0.0100

$

0.0072

$

0.0028

$

0.0072

3/31/2022

4/15/2022

$

0.0100

$

0.0100

$

0.0072

$

0.0028

$

0.0072

6/30/2022

7/15/2022

$

0.0100

$

0.0100

$

0.0072

$

0.0028

$

0.0072

9/30/2022

10/17/2022

$

0.0500

$

0.0500

$

0.0359

$

0.0141

$

0.0359

Total

$

0.0800

$

0.0800

$

0.0575

$

0.0225

$

0.0575

Percent

72

%

28

%

Series A Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 74965L200):

Record Date

Payment Date

Total
Distribution Per
Share

Total Distribution
Allocable to 2022

Ordinary Non-
Qualifying
Dividend

Eligible
Sec.199A
Dividend

12/31/2021

1/31/2022

$

0.4875

$

0.4875

$

0.4875

$

0.4875

3/31/2022

4/29/2022

$

0.4875

$

0.4875

$

0.4875

$

0.4875

6/30/2022

7/29/2022

$

0.4875

$

0.4875

$

0.4875

$

0.4875

9/30/2022

10/31/2022

$

0.4875

$

0.4875

$

0.4875

$

0.4875

Total

$

1.9500

$

1.9500

$

1.9500

$

1.9500

Percent

100

%

The information presented above is based on preliminary results and is subject to correction or adjustment when the Company’s filings are completed. The tax information provided should not be construed as tax advice. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment.

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230130005171r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005171/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.