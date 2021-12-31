RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the 2022 tax classification of the dividend distributions made to the Company’s holders of its common shares of beneficial interest and Series A Preferred Shares during the year ended December 31, 2022.

The income tax classification as expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is as follows:

Common Stock (CUSIP # 74965L101): Record

Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Total

Distribution

Allocable to

2022 Ordinary

Non-

Qualifying

Dividend Return of

Capital Eligible

Sec.

199A

Dividend 12/31/2021 1/18/2022 $ 0.0100 $ 0.0100 $ 0.0072 $ 0.0028 $ 0.0072 3/31/2022 4/15/2022 $ 0.0100 $ 0.0100 $ 0.0072 $ 0.0028 $ 0.0072 6/30/2022 7/15/2022 $ 0.0100 $ 0.0100 $ 0.0072 $ 0.0028 $ 0.0072 9/30/2022 10/17/2022 $ 0.0500 $ 0.0500 $ 0.0359 $ 0.0141 $ 0.0359 Total $ 0.0800 $ 0.0800 $ 0.0575 $ 0.0225 $ 0.0575 Percent 72 % 28 %

Series A Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 74965L200): Record Date Payment Date Total

Distribution Per

Share Total Distribution

Allocable to 2022 Ordinary Non-

Qualifying

Dividend Eligible

Sec.199A

Dividend 12/31/2021 1/31/2022 $ 0.4875 $ 0.4875 $ 0.4875 $ 0.4875 3/31/2022 4/29/2022 $ 0.4875 $ 0.4875 $ 0.4875 $ 0.4875 6/30/2022 7/29/2022 $ 0.4875 $ 0.4875 $ 0.4875 $ 0.4875 9/30/2022 10/31/2022 $ 0.4875 $ 0.4875 $ 0.4875 $ 0.4875 Total $ 1.9500 $ 1.9500 $ 1.9500 $ 1.9500 Percent 100 %

The information presented above is based on preliminary results and is subject to correction or adjustment when the Company’s filings are completed. The tax information provided should not be construed as tax advice. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment.

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.

