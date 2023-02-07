Horizon Bancorp, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on February 21, 2023

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) will host its 2022 Virtual Investor Day at 11:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Horizon’s senior management team will provide a review of the company’s 2022 performance, strategies for 2023 and outlook.

Presenters will include:

  • Craig M. Dwight, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
  • Thomas M. Prame, President
  • Mark E. Secor, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
  • Kathie A. DeRuiter, Executive Vice President & Senior Operations Officer
  • Lynn Kerber, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Banking Officer
  • Noe Najera, Executive Vice President, Senior Retail & Mortgage Lending Officer
  • Scott Kosik, Senior Vice President & Director of Digital Banking

In addition to prepared remarks from Horizon’s leadership, the event will feature a live question and answer session.

Participants may access the live event on February 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT (12 to 2 p.m. ET). at https://hbncinvestorday.com.

Presentation slides will be posted the morning of Tuesday, February 21, 2023 on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.horizonbank.com.

A webcast replay of the event will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, https://investor.horizonbank.com.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $7.9 billion–asset bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending to in–market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in–market business banking and treasury management services, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Contact:
Mark E. Secor
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (219) 873-2611
Fax: (219) 874-9280

ti?nf=ODczODk0OSM1MzgxMTUzIzIwODYxNzM=
Horizon-Bancorp-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.