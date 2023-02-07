NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced that Jonathan Bass has joined Mizuho as Managing Director and Head of Relationship Management in Fixed Income. In this role, he will lead the division’s client development strategy for existing clients, as well as cultivate new relationships to help drive the firm’s growth in the Americas. John will be based in New York and report directly to Thomas Hartnett, Head of Fixed Income Division at Mizuho Americas.



“I am confident that Jon’s strong relationships and reputation will serve to further expand the breadth and depth of our client coverage,” said Hartnett. “He is a proven leader in enhancing client experience and well-suited to help elevate investor awareness and participation in our rapidly expanding product capabilities.”

Prior to joining Mizuho, Bass served as Global Head of Senior Relationship Management and Global Head of Fixed Income Distribution at Jefferies in New York. Bass has also held client-facing management and regional leadership roles in Fixed Income at UBS Securities and BNP Paribas, after beginning his career at Salomon Brothers and Citigroup in coverage roles for Investment Grade, High Yield, and EM traded credit products.

Bass holds a BA in Economics and Spanish from Dartmouth College.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including investment and corporate banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit www.mizuhoamericas.com. ​



Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 800 offices and 55,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, its total assets were approximately $2 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman

Executive Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-3867

[email protected]

Laura London

Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-4446

[email protected]