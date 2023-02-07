Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA), a full-time online public-school academy serving students in grades 7-12 throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2023-2024 school year.

MEVA provides safe, alternative educational options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

MEVA is tuition-free to all students who reside in Maine, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of the Maine Charter School Commission. They offer an individualized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

Dr. Melinda Browne, MEVA’s Head of School mentions, “Maine Virtual Academy has some of the best teachers in the state who provide an unprecedented level of support which is unique to our model. MEVA offers regular team meetings, flexible course options, daily helpdesk, on demand tutoring, and so much more!”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. MEVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

MEVA is now accepting enrollments for the 2023-2024 school year. Families are encouraged to attend online information sessions hosted by the school. More information, on how to enroll at www.mainevirtualacademy.org.

About Maine Virtual Academy

