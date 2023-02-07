In response to the growing use of unified communications software applications and mobile devices for conference calls, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, today introduced the new CHAT® 150 BT group speakerphone with USB and Bluetooth connectivity that enhances the conferencing experience for the ultimate in business class performance.

With simple, instant connection to personal computers, mobile devices or Bluetooth-enabled desk phones, the CHAT® 150 BT group speakerphone provides users with an affordable way to upgrade home offices, executive offices, and mid-size meeting rooms with BYOD convenience and superior audio clarity for audio conferences and video meetings.

The CHAT® 150 BT speakerphone also has an audio bridging feature that allows far end conference participants connected via a software conferencing application through USB, local users of the speakerphone, and far end callers on a mobile call connected through Bluetooth to all join the same call and hear each other clearly.

Featuring a steerable microphone array with first-mic priority, the CHAT® 150 BT speakerphone intelligently activates the microphone closest to the person speaking, reducing interference from ambient noise. Like all ClearOne microphone products, the CHAT® 150 BT speakerphone is compatible with popular collaboration platforms including Microsoft® Teams, Zoom™, WebEx™, Google® Meet™, and many more.

The new BT model retains all the class-leading features of the original CHAT® 150 speakerphone, including Advanced Noise Cancellation, Full Duplex Distributed Echo Cancellation™ and Automatic Level Control algorithms, to ensure highly intelligible, natural audio capture and playback. It also supports NFC tap-to-pair and includes a wired USB connection for compatibility with the full variety of modern devices. At just over one pound, the CHAT® 150 BT speakerphone is easy to take wherever it’s needed, and the touch interface provides convenient control of volume, mute, and Bluetooth functions with a sleek, elegant aesthetic.

“Every product we design has the shared goal of making it easier for companies and individuals to communicate remotely with excellent audio quality and class-leading simplicity,” said Derek Graham, interim CEO of ClearOne. “The CHAT 150 BT upgrades our customer-favorite speakerphone to enable even more flexible usage that’s ideal for today’s ever-changing needs and reflects the growth of BYOD conference calls and meetings. ClearOne continues to evaluate the needs of businesses and individuals working in today’s complex office environments, and we’re proud to deliver innovative features and benefits to make every meeting easier and more productive,” Graham added.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

