GSE Solutions Receives Contract to Develop and Support Hydrogen Plant Model for NuScale Power

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 30, 2023

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, announced today a contract to work with NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) ("NuScale") to develop a Hydrogen Plant Model for NuScale's VOYGRTM small modular reactor (SMR) power plant simulator. GSE will provide the models, integration, and testing support to NuScale using its JProTM Dynamic Simulation Software.

GSE_Solutions_Logo.jpg

GSE joins NuScale Power's research collaboration for clean hydrogen production that will assess new concepts for use in small modular reactor power plants. The agreement will modify the existing NuScale control room simulator to evaluate the Integrated Energy System (IES) dynamics and include GSE's models for hydrogen production. In addition, the project will determine the technical and economic feasibility of connecting a hydrogen production facility to a NuScale SMR power plant and evaluate operating parameters. The scaled–up model is estimated to be complete by the middle of March 2024.

GSE strives to create the most accurate, highest-level of advanced modeling technologies on the market, providing unparalleled accuracy and detail, enabling simulators to test engineering changes, control system design, and even perform human factors engineering before plant commissioning.

"Hydrogen has been identified as a pathway for global decarbonization, and NuScale's SMR technology complements this goal through low carbon hydrogen production," said John Hopkins, NuScale Power President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are pleased to support NuScale in developing a first-of-its-kind hydrogen plant simulator, which is in line with GSE's mission to support innovative clean power programs," said Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer of GSE Solutions. "Clean hydrogen production using our modeling of SMR technology and nuclear power systems demonstrates the potential to enable decarbonization and stabilize power grids using hydrogen."

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS
Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

Media Contact
Sunny DeMattio
GSE Solutions
Director of Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
Direct: +1 410.970.7931

Investor Contact
Adam Lowensteiner
Vice President
Lytham Partners
[email protected]
Direct: +1 646.829.9702

favicon.png?sn=LA98947&sd=2023-01-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gse-solutions-receives-contract-to-develop-and-support-hydrogen-plant-model-for-nuscale-power-301733028.html

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA98947&Transmission_Id=202301300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA98947&DateId=20230130
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.