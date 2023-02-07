Lincoln Financial Network (LFN), the retail wealth management business of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC), announced today that David Layo, a financial planner with Delphi Wealth Management Group, has joined the firm.

As part of the LFN community, Layo is backed by specialized advisory support, comprehensive wealth management services and the strength of Lincoln Financial so he can continue to prioritize clients’ individual, long-term needs at Delphi, which focuses on comprehensive financial planning and collaborating with clients for strategies unique to their personalized goals.

“I chose Lincoln because of its 117-year legacy of embracing a ‘serve-first’ culture to help clients achieve their goals,” said Layo. “Lincoln enables me to choose the most appropriate investment or product solution to fit the needs of my clients. It was imperative to find a partner that provides integrity, security and longevity.”

Layo is registered with LFN’s independent broker-dealer Lincoln Financial Advisors (LFA). He joins LFA after 17 years at Citadel Credit Union (CUSO Financial Services). Over his 25-year career, Layo has managed approximately $125 million in client assets.

“As we continue welcoming talent to our network of advisors, it’s important that they share LFN’s commitment to client service and community,” said John DiMonda, senior vice president and head of LFA. “David embodies these qualities every day, bringing more than two decades of experience helping serve his clients’ best interests by cultivating trusted relationships – the hallmark of LFN’s mission.”

Layo has been a Chester County, Pennsylvania resident for more than two decades – he was recruited to West Chester University to play baseball and has resided in the area ever since. Today, Layo supports the Chester County Food Bank, the Lionville YMCA and A Haven.

About Lincoln Financial Network

Lincoln Financial Network is the marketing name for the retail sales and financial planning affiliates of Lincoln Financial Group and includes Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp. and Lincoln Financial Securities Corp., both members of FINRA and SIPC. Consisting of approximately 14,000 representatives, agents, and full-service financial planners throughout the United States, Lincoln Financial Network professionals can offer financial planning and advisory services, retirement services, life products, annuities, investments, and trust services to affluent individuals, business owners and families. Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) and its affiliates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

Delphi Wealth Management Group is not an affiliate of Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp.

