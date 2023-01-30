SEAGRAM'S 7 CROWN AMERICAN BLENDED WHISKEY AND COMEDIAN ILIZA SHLESINGER CELEBRATE REGULARS AND THEIR DRINKING SPOTS IN NEW "IT'S YOUR SPOT" CAMPAIGN

10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023

The Iconic Whiskey Brand and Comedian Cheers to Unconventional Drinking Locales Across the Country in New Advertisements

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off the New Year, Seagram's 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey is raising a 7&7 to drinking spots across the country by teaming up with actor and comedian, Iliza Shlesinger, to launch the new "It's Your Spot" campaign! Inspired by dive bar regulars and how they have transformed their spaces into local staples over the years, the new videos from the brand are shining a light on the fact that unofficial drinking spots can often become the centerpiece of great memories.

The new "It's Your Spot" videos - titled "Football" and "Fishing" - highlight the uniqueness of these destinations. Whether it's your secret fishing spot or an old garage filled with football memorabilia, Shlesinger shows that Seagram's 7 is a drink perfect for a variety of occasions.

"Sometimes the best things in life can be pretty unconventional," saidIliza Shlesinger, Seagram's 7 Brand Partner. "The thing I love most about Seagram's 7 is that you don't need all of the bells and whistles to make an amazing cocktail while making equally amazing memories. As long as you're with great company, the rest will fall into place."

Shlesinger has previously partnered with Seagram's 7 for its National Dive Bar Day campaigns. In 2021, the comedian fronted the "Keep the Dive Alive" campaign where the brand celebrated dive bar regulars by awarding seven lucky winners with $700 checks.

"We love how this new campaign is a celebration of all the special off-premise spots that have extraordinary meaning to those 'Regulars' who know," said Dina Krannich, Senior Brand Manager of Seagram's 7. "These spots pull together elements that connect to the feeling of being back in our regular bars we know and love."

Seagram's 7 is a carefully blended American whiskey aged in oak with a rich and casual history. The whiskey shares a storied past with dive bars, as both have been an integral part of American drinking culture.

No matter how you choose to enjoy a 7&7, Seagram's 7 reminds you to always drink responsibly.

ABOUT ILIZA SHLESINGER

Iliza Shlesinger is an award-winning comedian and multi-hyphenate actor-writer-producer-author, selling out theatres around the globe with a devoted fanbase who create their own Iliza-inspired swag to wear to her shows. Visit www.iliza.com for more information.

ABOUT SEAGRAM'S 7

Seagram's 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey is an American icon with a rich heritage dating back to the 1930s. A blended American whiskey, Seagram's 7 has a legacy of bringing people together through its easy-to-drink, smooth liquid. Seagram's 7 is casual, approachable and has a taste profile that stands the test of time on its own and in its signature drink, the 7 & 7. For more information, visit seagrams7.com and follow us on Instagram @seagrams7. Seagram's 7 encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Related Links
https://www.seagrams7.com/

Media Contact:
TAYLOR
[email protected]

Seagrams_7_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seagrams-7-crown-american-blended-whiskey-and-comedian-iliza-shlesinger-celebrate-regulars-and-their-drinking-spots-in-new-its-your-spot-campaign-301733468.html

SOURCE Seagram's 7 American Blended Whiskey


