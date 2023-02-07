Don't Be a Stranger to Non-US Stocks

5 foreign stocks I like currently

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Summary
  • Despite not being American companies, all of them trade in the U.S.
Article's Main Image

Most economists predict a recession for the U.S. in 2023. No one is good at foretelling the future, but the recession threat may be one reason to consider adding some non-U.S. stocks to your portfolio.

Here are five foreign stocks I like currently. All of them trade in the U.S., either through direct listings or through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).

Itochu

In Japan, Itochu Corp. (

ITOCF, Financial) deserves consideration. It’s an import-export company that handles trade in textiles, machinery and many other industries. In the past decade, it has grown its revenue at about a 12% annual clip, and profits at about an 11% clip.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), nicknamed the Oracle of Omaha, announced in August 2020 that his company, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial), had bought a 5% stake in Itochu and its four leading competitors. Berkshire increased its stake a bit later that year. Typically, Buffett bought cheap, and he has already made a handsome profit.

By my lights, the stock is still attractively cheap, selling for less than eight times earnings and 0.5 times revenue.

Ahold

In the Netherlands, I like Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (

ADRNY, Financial), often known as Ahold. It’s the largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands and Belgium, and the fourth largest in the U.S. Its U.S. brands include Stop & Shop, Hanover and Food Lion. It has more than 7,000 stores in 11 countries.

In the past year, Ahold shares have dropped about 10%, even as sales and earnings rose. The stock seems attractively priced to me at 11 times earnings and 0.32 times sales.

And, ah, the dividend. The yield is 3.5% and the company isn’t straining to pay it, as it pays out less than half of profits in dividends. The dividend growth rate the past five years is about 12%.

Total

In France, I favor TotalEnergies SE (

TTE, Financial). The plural of “energy” is deliberate. Total is the largest oil company in France but it also is serious about solar and wind power, with large-scale projects in both.

As with Ahold, the dividend is appealing, and the portion of profits paid out in dividends is moderate. Total sports a dividend yield of 4.5%. However, the dividend growth rate the past five years is snail-like at 1.5%.

Following years of stock price stagnation, Total shares have popped 11% in the past year, while the U.S. stock market was down.

Aurubis

A small-cap stock that interests me in Aurubis AG (

AIAGY, Financial), based in Germany. It’s a copper recycler that has wildly variable earnings from year to year. Lately, profits have been strong, but investors don’t trust the good times to last. Hence, the stock sells for only six times earnings.

Demand for copper is highly sensitive to the economy, so whether you want this stock depends partly on your economic outlook. The consensus of economists is that real economic growth in Europe will be only a fraction of a percent.

My guess is that Europe will do a little better than the consensus expects, and that Aurubis will have a good year.

China Yongda

Xi Jinping now rules China as an absolute autocrat. In recent years he has become more hostile to the West and more anti-capitalist. I worry about expropriation, and probably will not invest in China during 2023.

If the political risk troubles you less than it bothers me, a number of Chinese stocks are attractively valued. One is China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. (

CYYHF, Financial). It sells luxury cars such as BMW, Bentley and Jaguar. It also rents cars, services them and finances them.

China Yongda has been consistently profitable and often highly so. But there is regulatory risk, as the Chinese government favors cars manufactured in China and may view luxury cars as symbols of capitalist elites.

Past record

This is the 19th column I’ve written recommending a few non-U.S. stocks The average one-year return for the previous 18 columns was 14.8%, compared to 13.6% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Total Return Index over the same periods. That’s a slim lead, but a lead nonetheless.

International investing carries risks. Disclosure standards are generally looser abroad than in the U.S., regulation is often lighter, economic swings are often wider and currency fluctuations can sometimes wipe out gains.

Also, U.S. investors probably know U.S. companies better than they know foreign companies.

However, there’s also one big advantage. By considering a wider range of potential investments, you may stumble on some great companies that other people overlook.

John Dorfman is chairman of Dorfman Value Investments LLC in Boston, and a syndicated columnist. His firm or clients may own or trade securities discussed in this column. He can be reached at [email protected].

Also check out:

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.