COMPASS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $1.22Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were COMPASS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, COMPASS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC bought 25,090 shares of NYSE:FDX for a total holding of 241,106. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $211.05.

On 01/30/2023, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $188.175 per share and a market cap of $47.49Bil. The stock has returned -21.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

COMPASS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC reduced their investment in NAS:FISV by 39,797 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.91.

On 01/30/2023, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $105.97 per share and a market cap of $67.29Bil. The stock has returned 0.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, COMPASS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC bought 54,040 shares of NAS:CTSH for a total holding of 709,989. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.5.

On 01/30/2023, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp traded for a price of $65.41 per share and a market cap of $33.62Bil. The stock has returned -21.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

COMPASS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 27,569 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.98999999999999.

On 01/30/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $87.83 per share and a market cap of $115.41Bil. The stock has returned -17.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, COMPASS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC bought 3,971 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 5,184. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 01/30/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $403.355 per share and a market cap of $378.36Bil. The stock has returned -6.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-book ratio of 3.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

