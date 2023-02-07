Diodes Incorporated Releases Its First Silicon Carbide Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBD)

Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the release of its first Silicon Carbide (SiC) Schottky barrier diodes (SBD). The portfolio includes the DIODES™ DSCxxA065 series with eleven products rated at 650V (4A, 6A, 8A, and 10A) and the DIODES™ DSCxx120 series with eight products rated at 1200V (2A, 5A, and 10A).

These wide-bandgap SBDs bring the benefits of significantly improved efficiency and high-temperature reliability, while also responding to market demands for reduced system running costs and low maintenance. The devices are suitable for AC-DC, DC-DC, and DC-AC switching converters, photovoltaic inverters, uninterruptable power supplies, and industrial motor drive applications. These devices can also be used in a variety of other circuits, such as boost converters for power factor correction.

The efficient performance of these SiC devices are superior to those of conventional silicon-based products, and provide power supply designers with uncompromising product performance benefits, such as:

  • Negligible switching losses due to low capacitive charge (QC) that provide high efficiency in fast switching applications. This is suitable for circuit designs with higher power density and smaller overall solution size.
  • Low forward voltage (VF) that further improves efficiency, reducing power losses and operational costs.
  • Reduced heat dissipation that helps lower overall system cooling budgets.
  • High surge current capability that increases robustness for better system reliability, while excellent thermal performance reduces build costs.

Three package options include surface mount TO252-2 (Type WX), through-hole TO220AC (Type WX), and ITO220AC (Type WX-NC).

The DSCxxA065 and DSCxx120 series are available from $1.24 to $2.33 and $1.70 to $6.68 respectively in 1,000 piece quantities.

