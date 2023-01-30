Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1205 WESTLAKES DRIVE SUITE 290 BERWYN, PA 19312

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 809 stocks valued at a total of $486.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC bought 106,686 shares of ARCA:IBDR for a total holding of 164,777. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.67.

On 01/30/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $23.7285 per share and a market cap of $1.47Bil. The stock has returned -5.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC bought 76,164 shares of ARCA:IBDP for a total holding of 86,514. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 01/30/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.6092 per share and a market cap of $2.32Bil. The stock has returned -2.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JMST by 33,281 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.42.

On 01/30/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.705 per share and a market cap of $2.63Bil. The stock has returned 0.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC bought 52,686 shares of ARCA:IBDT for a total holding of 56,236. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.72.

On 01/30/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.96 per share and a market cap of $682.65Mil. The stock has returned -6.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC bought 6,824 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 474,760. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.11.

On 01/30/2023, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $184.05 per share and a market cap of $25.50Bil. The stock has returned -8.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.63.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

