Annex Advisory Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 252 stocks valued at a total of $1.78Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Annex Advisory Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 777,170 shares in ARCA:TLH, giving the stock a 5.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.74 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $114.5009 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned -18.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Annex Advisory Services, LLC bought 742,300 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 746,813. The trade had a 3.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.94.

On 01/30/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $90.45999999999999 per share and a market cap of $42.97Bil. The stock has returned 43.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.46.

During the quarter, Annex Advisory Services, LLC bought 739,507 shares of BATS:COWZ for a total holding of 2,469,546. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.7.

On 01/30/2023, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $49.61 per share and a market cap of $12.10Bil. The stock has returned 8.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

During the quarter, Annex Advisory Services, LLC bought 427,780 shares of ARCA:AVUV for a total holding of 1,302,412. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.92.

On 01/30/2023, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $80.43000000000001 per share and a market cap of $5.42Bil. The stock has returned 7.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 128,481 shares. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 01/30/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $203.09 per share and a market cap of $278.93Bil. The stock has returned -6.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

