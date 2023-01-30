Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, formerly Chuo Mitsui Trust Holdings, is a Japanese financial holding company that can trace its history back to the Mitsui Trust Company that was founded in 1924. The current company was created out of a series of mergers. Chuo Trust & Banking Co. was established in 1962 and would acquire parts of Japan Securities Agents and Hokkaido Takushoku Bank before merging with Mitsui Trust in 2000, becoming the Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking Company. The Sumitomo Trust Co. was founded in 1925 and would merge with Chuo Mitsui in 2009 to create the current holding company, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, with the three main banks under the holding company merging to create the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in 2012. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank is currently the largest trust bank in Japan and 5th largest commercial bank. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings operates through its thirty subsidiaries, including Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Panasonic Finance Co., Japan Securities Agents, and Nikko Asset Management, among many others, to cover a wide range of products and services including trust banking, retail and wholesale financial services, stock transfer, real estate, and others in Japan and on an international scale. The company currently has over 21,000 employees, with its largest operating company Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank having 13,500 employees spread over 168 offices, with 158 domestic offices and 10 overseas offices. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has over $2.1 trillion in capital with almost 4 billion stocks listed in Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges. Some of its notable mutual funds, operated through its subsidiaries, include its Sumitomo Mitsui Asia Oceania Dividend Yield Stock Open, Asia Dividend Yield REIT Fund, Sumitomo Mitsui New China Fund, and Sumitomo Mitsui Value Equity Pension Fund. Its ETFs, largely through the Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management subsidiary, include its REIT Index ETF and NIKKEI225 ETF.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1180 stocks valued at a total of $126.30Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 944,876 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 01/30/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $144.54 per share and a market cap of $2,288.97Bil. The stock has returned -14.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-book ratio of 45.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.86 and a price-sales ratio of 5.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:SE by 1,753,964 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.56999999999999.

On 01/30/2023, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $36.75Bil. The stock has returned -49.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. bought 2,700,000 shares of ARCA:GLDM for a total holding of 12,000,000. The trade had a 0.07000000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.28.

On 01/30/2023, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust traded for a price of $38.25 per share and a market cap of $5.79Bil. The stock has returned 7.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. bought 1,408,323 shares of NAS:ROKU for a total holding of 7,403,422. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.12.

On 01/30/2023, Roku Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $7.63Bil. The stock has returned -63.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roku Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -49.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:SGFY by 5,068,271 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.03.

On 01/30/2023, Signify Health Inc traded for a price of $28.36 per share and a market cap of $6.69Bil. The stock has returned 127.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signify Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.27 and a price-sales ratio of 6.42.

