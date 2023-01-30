Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 330 stocks valued at a total of $243.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 73,878 shares in ARCA:IJR, giving the stock a 2.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.67 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $101.89 per share and a market cap of $70.02Bil. The stock has returned -0.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:RYU by 50,762 shares. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.46.

On 01/30/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF traded for a price of $115.91 per share and a market cap of $433.50Mil. The stock has returned 6.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a price-book ratio of 2.08.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SLX by 105,769 shares. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.81.

On 01/30/2023, VanEck Steel ETF traded for a price of $67.73999999999999 per share and a market cap of $120.24Mil. The stock has returned 36.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Steel ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.15.

During the quarter, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought 73,748 shares of ARCA:TAN for a total holding of 77,241. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.69.

On 01/30/2023, Invesco Solar ETF traded for a price of $79.18000000000001 per share and a market cap of $2.57Bil. The stock has returned 30.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Solar ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 29,927 shares. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 01/30/2023, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $179.21 per share and a market cap of $56.88Bil. The stock has returned 7.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

