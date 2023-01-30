Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10245 CENTURION PARKWAY NORTH SUITE 106 JACKSONVILLE, FL 32256

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 255 stocks valued at a total of $83.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC bought 1,289,496 shares of ARCA:SH for a total holding of 2,096,868. The trade had a 21.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.66.

On 01/30/2023, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $15.24 per share and a market cap of $2.79Bil. The stock has returned 4.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC bought 1,476,000 shares of ARCA:PSQ for a total holding of 2,402,099. The trade had a 21.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.34.

On 01/30/2023, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares traded for a price of $13.485 per share and a market cap of $1.58Bil. The stock has returned 11.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 345,324-share investment in ARCA:DOG. Previously, the stock had a 15.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.07 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, ProShares Short Dow30 -1x Shares traded for a price of $32.64 per share and a market cap of $265.16Mil. The stock has returned -0.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 478,013-share investment in ARCA:RWM. Previously, the stock had a 15.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.15 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, ProShares Short Russell2000 -1x Shares traded for a price of $22.876 per share and a market cap of $461.33Mil. The stock has returned -3.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:STIP by 115,997 shares. The trade had a 14.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 01/30/2023, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.73 per share and a market cap of $13.23Bil. The stock has returned -1.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.