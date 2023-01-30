Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $348.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC bought 50,136 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 53,454. The trade had a 4.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 01/30/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $291.07 per share and a market cap of $153.76Bil. The stock has returned -16.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a price-book ratio of 5.42.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 103,260 shares. The trade had a 3.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 01/30/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.01 per share and a market cap of $86.49Bil. The stock has returned -8.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC bought 399,817 shares of ARCA:SPAB for a total holding of 412,288. The trade had a 3.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.1.

On 01/30/2023, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.8905 per share and a market cap of $6.35Bil. The stock has returned -8.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 141,854 shares. The trade had a 2.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.77.

On 01/30/2023, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.53 per share and a market cap of $12.89Bil. The stock has returned -2.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 317,261 shares in ARCA:DFAI, giving the stock a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.08 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $27.15 per share and a market cap of $3.04Bil. The stock has returned -1.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.46.

