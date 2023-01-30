Concord Wealth Partners recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

955 WEST MAIN STREET ABINGDON, VA 24210

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1253 stocks valued at a total of $333.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Concord Wealth Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Concord Wealth Partners bought 96,581 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 235,236. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 01/30/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $53.28 per share and a market cap of $14.55Bil. The stock has returned -16.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a price-book ratio of 6.03.

Concord Wealth Partners reduced their investment in NAS:XT by 65,168 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.89.

On 01/30/2023, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $52.98 per share and a market cap of $3.23Bil. The stock has returned -6.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a price-book ratio of 3.16.

During the quarter, Concord Wealth Partners bought 26,141 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 152,534. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 01/30/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.54000000000001 per share and a market cap of $46.53Bil. The stock has returned 1.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a price-book ratio of 3.82.

During the quarter, Concord Wealth Partners bought 15,798 shares of ARCA:RPV for a total holding of 171,679. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.45999999999999.

On 01/30/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF traded for a price of $85.84 per share and a market cap of $3.79Bil. The stock has returned 7.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.09.

During the quarter, Concord Wealth Partners bought 22,090 shares of ARCA:AVEM for a total holding of 185,126. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.9.

On 01/30/2023, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $55.095 per share and a market cap of $2.71Bil. The stock has returned -7.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a price-book ratio of 1.22.

