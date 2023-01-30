Hudson Value Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 102 stocks valued at a total of $163.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hudson Value Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,257 shares in NAS:DLTR, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $155.61 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Dollar Tree Inc traded for a price of $150.615 per share and a market cap of $33.31Bil. The stock has returned 17.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-book ratio of 4.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 2,663 shares in NYSE:DE, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $342.56 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Deere & Co traded for a price of $424.65 per share and a market cap of $126.19Bil. The stock has returned 14.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-book ratio of 6.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Hudson Value Partners, LLC bought 5,109 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 22,740. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 01/30/2023, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $177.51 per share and a market cap of $343.24Bil. The stock has returned 40.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Hudson Value Partners, LLC bought 9,742 shares of NAS:MKSI for a total holding of 29,668. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.95.

On 01/30/2023, MKS Instruments Inc traded for a price of $103.245 per share and a market cap of $6.87Bil. The stock has returned -30.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MKS Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:RIO by 11,440 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.62.

On 01/30/2023, Rio Tinto PLC traded for a price of $79.65000000000001 per share and a market cap of $126.65Bil. The stock has returned 17.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rio Tinto PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-book ratio of 2.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

