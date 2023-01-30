EDBI Pte Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

250 North Bridge Road SINGAPORE, U0 179101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $79.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were EDBI Pte Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

EDBI Pte Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:FMTX by 1,212,950 shares. The trade had a 7.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.19.

On 01/30/2023, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc traded for a price of $20.01 per share and a market cap of $957.69Mil. The stock has returned 13.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.15.

During the quarter, EDBI Pte Ltd bought 18,928 shares of NYSE:SNOW for a total holding of 99,149. The trade had a 3.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.57.

On 01/30/2023, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $154.775 per share and a market cap of $49.78Bil. The stock has returned -37.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -66.91 and a price-sales ratio of 26.29.

The guru established a new position worth 62,498 shares in NAS:LCID, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.33 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Lucid Group Inc traded for a price of $12.335 per share and a market cap of $22.55Bil. The stock has returned -52.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lucid Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.22 and a price-sales ratio of 54.83.

During the quarter, EDBI Pte Ltd bought 5,948 shares of NYSE:DASH for a total holding of 11,649. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.79000000000001.

On 01/30/2023, DoorDash Inc traded for a price of $57.89 per share and a market cap of $22.47Bil. The stock has returned -44.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DoorDash Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.48 and a price-sales ratio of 3.45.

During the quarter, EDBI Pte Ltd bought 22,493 shares of NYSE:JOBY for a total holding of 4,482,056. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.48.

On 01/30/2023, Joby Aviation Inc traded for a price of $4.35 per share and a market cap of $2.70Bil. The stock has returned 12.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Joby Aviation Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.29 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.12.

