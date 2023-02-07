The GuruFocus Value Conference Is Back!

After a three-year hiatus, we will once again host our annual conference in Omaha, Nebraska

9 hours ago
Summary
  • The event will be held the Thursday and Friday before the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting.
  • Get investment insights from our accomplished group of guest speakers.
  • Register before March 1 and get a discount!
GuruFocus is proud to announce the annual GuruFocus Value Conference is back! After a three-year interruption due to the pandemic, we are finally ready to host this remarkable event again.

Tickets are limited, so get yours today!

Dinner and Keynote Speaker: Thursday, May 4, 2023, 6 p.m.

Presentations: Friday, May 5, 2023, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: New! Hilton Omaha, 1001 Cass St, Omaha, NE 68102

To get a discounted ticket, register before March 1: https://www.gurufocus.com/conference/register.php

This year's conference will take place in Omaha on the Thursday and Friday before the Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting. It is an unparalleled opportunity to hear from the industry's leading value investors and learn their insights, strategies and techniques. We will have an outstanding line-up of speakers, including renowned value investors who have a proven track record of delivering exceptional returns for their investors.

Whether you are a seasoned value investor or just starting out, this conference offers valuable insights into the world of value investing. You will have the chance to interact with like-minded individuals, ask questions and gain a deeper understanding of the value investing philosophy.

By attending this conference, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of the latest investing trends and strategies. You will also have the opportunity to network with other investors and professionals, share your own experiences and build relationships that can benefit you for years to come.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best and take your investing knowledge to the next level. Secure your seat and register today for an unforgettable experience at the GuruFocus Value Conference.

