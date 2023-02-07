USLG Announces Preliminary Results for 2022 - Reflects A Significant Revenue Increase for Cortes Campers

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) ("USLG" or the "Company"), an innovative composite technology provider, today announced that, on a preliminary, unaudited basis, revenue for fiscal 2022 grew to over $1.0 million - more than ten times that of 2021, before the Company implemented its corporate strategy to focus on unique composite products and structures for the outdoor, active lifestyle market. The strong top line performance was driven by continued expansion of its Cortes Campers dealership base, with the number of retailers up over 70% from the prior year. The Company ended 2022 positioned for accelerated growth as production continues to increase.cortes-campers-01112023-white-seafoamgreen.png

"As we turn the corner on 2022, it's important to note the solid foundation built this past year to prepare the Company for greater revenue and improved underlying performance going forward," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of the USLG. "With sales of more than $1.0 million - and a strong dealership network that is continually growing - we're ready to set new records of achievement in 2023. We remain focused on increasing our rate of production, shipping Cortes Campers to meet burgeoning demand, and executing on a growth strategy designed to heighten consumer awareness.

"Our dealers have an incredible brand presence in the market, often with multiple outlets in a state or several states, and our new floorplan financing allows Cortes Campers to partner with many large dealers across the country. Being a member of the RV Industry Association (RVIA) shows that our units are fully compliant with national and federal standards, and JD Power approval facilitates consumer financing. We continue to see higher revenue trends going forward, coincident with our dealers exhibiting at RV shows nationwide, and we expect to start shipping a new 22-foot model by the end of the second quarter. Overall, we remain on a path to profitability and are invigorated about the year ahead."

About USLG
US Lighting Group (OTC PINK:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: www.uslightinggroup.com

About Cortes Campers, LLC
Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: www.cortescampers.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, profitability, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
[email protected]

SOURCE: US Lighting Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737161/USLG-Announces-Preliminary-Results-for-2022--Reflects-A-Significant-Revenue-Increase-for-Cortes-Campers

img.ashx?id=737161

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.