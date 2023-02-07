Informatica (NYSE: INFA), today announced that CRN%26reg%3B, a brand of The+Channel+Company, has named Informatica to its annual Cloud 100 list for the second consecutive year. Innovative cloud technology providers are recognized on CRN's annual list of the Coolest Cloud Companies in five major categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, software, storage, and security.

"To be recognized by CRN as a top cloud leader for the second consecutive year is an honor," said Amit Walia, CEO of Informatica. "This past year has been incredibly exciting for Informatica. We've seen remarkable growth within our cloud ecosystem as cloud migration and robust data management strategies remain priorities for enterprises to transform digitally. It's a privilege to be a trusted partner to guide these organizations through this transition and help them bring their data to life."

Today, over 5,000 customers in 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 now rely on Informatica to drive data-led business transformation, fueled by increased business from private and public entities. This customer and partner momentum drove Informatica's placement on the CRN Cloud 100 list.

"In today's remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "The companies selected for this year's Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year's list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year."

CRN's Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com%2Fcloud100.

