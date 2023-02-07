Rock Edge Retains Machai Capital Inc. for Digital Marketing Services

8 hours ago
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rock Edge") (CSE:REDG) is pleased to announce that it has retained Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") to provide digital marketing services. Machai will provide certain digital marketing services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and other applicable legislation.

The engagement has an initial term of six months, pursuant to which. Machai will receive $75,000 in cash plus applicable taxes, and be issued 325,000 stock options exercisable at $0.11, expiring on January 27, 2026. Machai currently owns 666,666 common shares and 666,666 warrants of Rock Edge. The warrants are exercisable at $0.10 and expires 26 January, 2025.

Machai is a marketing, advertising and public awareness firm based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in the mining and metals, technology and special situation sectors. It assists companies in branding, content creation and data-optimization to create powerful marketing campaigns. Machai is able to track, organize and execute its plan through Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Lead Generation, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing and Brand Marketing. Machai is the owner of www.thegoldstocks.com. Suneal Sandhu is the President of Machai and can be reached at 604 375 0084.

Machai is at arm's length to Rock Edge and has no other relationship with the Company except pursuant to the Agreement.

About Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base metal and critical mineral properties of merit. The Superb Lake Lithium Project consists of 81 mining claims totalling 6,468 hectares in three separate claim groups. The properties are located approximately 40 km north of Nakina, Ontario, along the English River-East Wabigoon sub-province boundary. The Stockwork Property is located in Southern British Columbia, approximately 55 km southeast of Vernon, within the Vernon Mining Division.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Charles Desjardins
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone #604-808-3156
Email: [email protected]

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Rock Edge Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737200/Rock-Edge-Retains-Machai-Capital-Inc-for-Digital-Marketing-Services

