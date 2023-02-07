Sealed Air Global Impact Report: 2025 Sustainability and Materials Pledge

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Sealed Air

Originally published in Sealed Air's Global Impact Report

Sealed Air (SEE) is driving the adoption of circular business models that support the creation of products that can be recovered and recycled, contribute to consumer waste diversion efforts, and enhance the supply of material for future reuse. We are committed to participating in creating the infrastructure for the collection, recycling, and reuse of materials. We are actively engaging with our suppliers to innovate raw materials and equipment, with technology providers to produce breakthrough digital intelligence on recycling, and with innovators to advance infrastructure to close recycling loops.

SEE 2025 Sustainability and Materials Pledge

SEE commits to design or advance 100% of its packaging solutions to be recyclable or reusable, to eliminate waste by incorporating an average of 50% recycled or renewable content into our solutions, and to collaborate on recycling technology and infrastructure by 2025. During 2021, solutions designed for recyclability accounted for approximately 50% of the material weight sold compared to 47% in 2020, and recycled or renewable content accounted for 19% of the material weight sold. In 2021, net sales generated from products defined as recyclable, designed for recyclability, or reusable were $1.935 billion

Read Sealed Air's Global Impact Report Here

Learn More About Sealed Air's ESG Efforts Here.

b2078c6b-f1f9-4fa1-a664-10b80d706279.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sealed Air on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sealed Air
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sealed-air
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Sealed Air



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737226/Sealed-Air-Global-Impact-Report-2025-Sustainability-and-Materials-Pledge

img.ashx?id=737226

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.