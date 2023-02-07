Keysight Nabs Top 50 Spot on the Wall Street Journal's 250 Best-Managed Companies

8 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Keysight ended 2022 on a high note, having ranked number 48 on the Wall Street Journal's annual Management Top 250 published in late December. The list assesses company performance across five key areas-customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength. Given the uncertainties in the world today, we're thrilled to be recognized so highly as a well-run company for customers, employees and investors, even in turbulent times.

The Drucker Institute, a part of Claremont Graduate University, developed the Management Top 250 ranking and reviews companies against a set of principles advanced by the late Peter Drucker, a world-renowned professor, consultant, and Wall Street Journal columnist. Customer satisfaction, innovation, financial viability, and the other core principles are often viewed as competing priorities, so if organizations are performing well across these areas, they are clearly doing something right!

In addition to Keysight's overall position in the top 50, we ranked among the 10 leading organizations in customer satisfaction. We're particularly proud of this recognition, as it demonstrates our commitment to delivering great value and forging sustained partnerships with our customers to foster growth for them and for Keysight.

To assess customer satisfaction, the Management Top 250 surveyed customers randomly via email to determine their overall sentiment and willingness to recommend the organization to other companies. Additional criteria evaluated included product integrity, sales practices, marketing and social impacts. Keysight has always focused on our commitment to these and other elements of customer satisfaction. Our core values reflect this commitment to customer-centricity and help inform our guiding principles.

At Keysight, our mantra is that customer success is about our relentless drive to understand their business and help them accelerate their next innovation. We want a mutual win-win to achieve positive, sustained outcomes through the application of new insights and the use of Keysight solutions. This award reflects that we are delivering on this promise. And we recognize that our delivery is only as good as our current behavior and thus, we work to maintain this customer-centric focus as a continuous improvement lever throughout our organization.

You can learn more about the Management Top 250 and the key indicators of corporate effectiveness here. And to explore more about Keysight and our commitment to customers, employees, and investors alike, click here.

We are thrilled with this recognition and want to take a moment to thank our customers, employees, partners, and investors for helping us build and grow an organization that we are all proud of. In 2023 we will continue to strive towards our mission of accelerating innovation to connect and secure the world.

