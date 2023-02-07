GÖTEBORG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Smart Eye ( STO:SEYE, Financial) (OTC PINK:SMTEF) ( FRA:SE9, Financial) Smart Eye has been nominated to deliver its world-leading Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software to three additional car models. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 30 million based on estimated product life cycle projections.

Smart Eye, the leading developer of DMS software for the automotive industry, will deliver its technology to three new car models by a major Japanese car manufacturer. The customer has previously chosen Smart Eye's software for implementation in several of its earlier car models.

The new car models including Smart Eye's technology are expected to go into production in Europe in 2026. The estimated revenue for the order is SEK 30 million, based on product life cycle volume projections.

"These additional car models are as welcome as they are expected," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "This Japanese OEM is ramping up production of its first car models with DMS and that's usually when we get additional design wins on existing car platforms. More of this kind of add-on volume should be anticipated."

Smart Eye has now received a total of up to 197 design wins from 18 OEMs. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 3.865 billion. The estimated value over the product lifecycle from possible additional design wins with the car manufacturers on existing platforms is SEK 4.045 billion.

Smart Eye will due to this information prepare and publish a supplement to the prospectus that was published earlier today regarding the Company's rights issue. The supplement will be published as soon as it has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) (the "SFSA").

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: [email protected]

Gabi Zijderveld, CMO Smart Eye AB

Email: [email protected]

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports, and predicts human behavior in complex environments. We are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Our multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unprecedented human insight in automotive and behavioral research-supported also by Affectiva and iMotions, companies we acquired in 2021.

In automotive, we are leading the way towards safer and human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles and available as a standalone aftermarket solution for existing vehicles, fleet, and small-volume OEMs.

Our industry-leading eye tracking systems and iMotions biosensor software enable advanced research and training in academic and commercial sectors. Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products, and services.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 70% of the world's largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.

Visit www.smarteye.aifor more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Erik Penser is Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-01-30 15:30 CET.

Attachments

Smart Eye Announces Three New Driver Monitoring System Design Wins

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737236/Smart-Eye-Announces-Three-New-Driver-Monitoring-System-Design-Wins



