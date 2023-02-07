NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Franklin Templeton has been named an Industry Stakeholder Leader in the 2023 Ranking of America's Most JUST Companies for Shareholders & Governance in the Capital Markets industry. This recognition considers how companies deliver value to shareholders and act responsibly, including acting ethically at the leadership level, generating returns for investors, and prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders. Since 2015, JUST Capital has surveyed more than 160,000 Americans on what they believe U.S. companies should prioritize most when it comes to just business behavior. JUST Capital's Annual Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies evaluates the performance of the nation's largest companies on the issues that matter most.



America's Most JUST Companies include the JUST 100 - the 100 top-performing companies overall - and Industry Leaders, which are the #1 companies in their sectors, including Workers, Communities, Customers, Shareholders & Governance, and the Environment.

To read more on corporate citizenship at Franklin Templeton and view our Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit our Global Citizenship page here.

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital is an independent research nonprofit dedicated to measuring and improving corporate stakeholder performance - on issues from fair wages to workforce diversity to climate commitments - at America's largest public companies. Our mission is to tackle the most pressing social challenges of our time by galvanizing the collective power of corporate America. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, ESG indexes, and data-driven tools help deliver on the promise of stakeholder capitalism and an economy that works for all Americans. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America's Most JUST Companies, including the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

