Franklin Templeton Named Industry Stakeholder Leader in 2023 Ranking of America's Most JUST Companies

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Franklin Templeton has been named an Industry Stakeholder Leader in the 2023 Ranking of America's Most JUST Companies for Shareholders & Governance in the Capital Markets industry. This recognition considers how companies deliver value to shareholders and act responsibly, including acting ethically at the leadership level, generating returns for investors, and prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders. Since 2015, JUST Capital has surveyed more than 160,000 Americans on what they believe U.S. companies should prioritize most when it comes to just business behavior. JUST Capital's Annual Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies evaluates the performance of the nation's largest companies on the issues that matter most.

America's Most JUST Companies include the JUST 100 - the 100 top-performing companies overall - and Industry Leaders, which are the #1 companies in their sectors, including Workers, Communities, Customers, Shareholders & Governance, and the Environment.

To read more on corporate citizenship at Franklin Templeton and view our Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit our Global Citizenship page here.

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital is an independent research nonprofit dedicated to measuring and improving corporate stakeholder performance - on issues from fair wages to workforce diversity to climate commitments - at America's largest public companies. Our mission is to tackle the most pressing social challenges of our time by galvanizing the collective power of corporate America. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, ESG indexes, and data-driven tools help deliver on the promise of stakeholder capitalism and an economy that works for all Americans. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America's Most JUST Companies, including the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Franklin Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC

TN23-10

49b9cb43-9293-4c67-976b-4818ba7f0763.png



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Franklin Templeton on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Franklin Templeton
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/franklin-templeton
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Franklin Templeton



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737253/Franklin-Templeton-Named-Industry-Stakeholder-Leader-in-2023-Ranking-of-Americas-Most-JUST-Companies

img.ashx?id=737253

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.