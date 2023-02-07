Ms. Natalia Sokolova Joins Cytta Corp as its Chief Operating Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB: "CYCA," the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Natalia Sokolova has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. As COO Ms. Sokolova will oversee the company's daily business operations, sales, marketing, and communications. She will also focus upon developing and implementing Cytta's business strategies and optimizing the organization's operational capabilities related to our IGAN 2.0 rollout.

Mr. Gary Campbell CEO said, "Ms. Sokolova is a proven executive who will provide management, leadership, and vision to ensure Cytta meets its short-term and long-term objectives of introducing the IGAN to the world. We are certain that Ms. Sokolova will build enduring policies and a new sense of company culture that will strengthen our operational efficiency and focus upon generating revenue from the revolutionary capabilities of our IGAN 2.0 technology. Mr. Campbell further stated, "Ms. Sokolova has already delineated several significant entirely new market segments within the existing capabilities of our IGAN 2.0 foundational platform and identified clients for them. Ms. Sokolova is also bringing several other significant members to the Cytta team to assume roles within our sales and marketing arenas."

Ms. Natalia Sokolova has driven critical initiatives for over 20 years in the domains of global entrepreneurship, strategic growth and innovation. She spent an earlier decade leading Investor Relations for publicly traded US and Canadian firms globally. She is an industry thought leader and a frequent speaker at many prestigious Family Office, Equity Investment, and Digital Assets conferences. For the past 8 years, she has been an active investor and advisor to early-stage technology ventures across Web3, Video Streaming and DeFi innovations. Natalia is a second-generation Swiss Single Family Office (SFO) and holds degrees in both International Business and Finance (Magna Cum Laude) from the University of Maryland.

We also remind all interested parties that Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta, will be presenting an overview of the business model and growth initiatives in 2023 at a Virtual Roadshow webinar on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 11:30 am Eastern time.

To register for the webinar, please use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dIey3G5iQDmQt_-uz-pTug The full video interview will be available at the following link: https://ceoroadshow.com/ceoroadshow-interviews-gary-campbell-ceo-of-cytta-corp-otcqb-cyca/

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp(OTCQB:CYCA) has created video/audio integration software with AI capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta's IGAN 2.0 collaborative dashboard integrates all video and audio streams, enabling collaborative interactivity while providing relevant, actionable information on an ongoing basis.

The IGAN 2.0 is a cloud based SAAS communication network providing a multifunctional tool for sharing realtime video, video/voice calls and chat interaction. The interactive desktop/mobile user interface provides quick visual reference and multiparty collaboration with streaming video, location maps, messages, and communications (video/voice/text). The IGAN collaborative video, voice, chat and media integration tool makes it easy to share and store critical real time data, such as video feeds, images, chat, files, messages, location maps and media. IGAN's complete encrypted cloud accessibility allows access as a web application for desktop and mobile devices, or with native iOS and Android mobile apps, all with end-to-end encryption for all users.

The IGAN 2.0 is a practical, valuable, and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. It also allows connected venues such as schools, malls, event venues, and religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation, as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies.

Cytta's products enable and empower the world to collaborate and consume higher-quality video/audio/information anywhere and anytime. For more information, please visit cytta.com and the new Corporate Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's recent corporate discussion videos.

