NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / IBM Chief Impact Officer Justina Nixon-Saintil recently joined Forbes to discuss her background and the company's CSR and ESG initiatives.
IBM has several programs around education and sustainability, founded on social impact and bolstered by experts and technology. Through these programs they aim to address the most complex societal challenges - from climate change to the future of work.
Watch the full interview here
