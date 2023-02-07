CORRECTION: CleanSpark Executives to Discuss Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results via Webcast

An earlier version of this press announcement incorrectly listed the day of CleanSpark's upcoming earnings call as Wednesday, February 9; the correct day is Thursday, February 9

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. ( CLSK) (the "Company"), America's Bitcoin Miner™, will discuss fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results via a live webcast beginning 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Results will be released after the close of regular trading on February 9, 2023.

To view the webcast, please visit https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Downloadable files, including transcripts, will be available on the company website 48 hours after the event.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner ™. Since 2014, we’ve helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we transitioned that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times' 2022 List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas and ranks thirteenth on Deloitte’s Fast 500. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Schultz, Executive Chairman
[email protected]

Media Contacts

Isaac Holyoak
[email protected]

BlocksBridge Consulting
Nishant Sharma
[email protected]

