FOLGER NOLAN FLEMING DOUGLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 168 stocks valued at a total of $832.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were FOLGER NOLAN FLEMING DOUGLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FOLGER NOLAN FLEMING DOUGLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC bought 162,467 shares of NYSE:CTVA for a total holding of 1,182,882. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.28.

On 01/30/2023, Corteva Inc traded for a price of $62.8 per share and a market cap of $44.87Bil. The stock has returned 33.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corteva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, FOLGER NOLAN FLEMING DOUGLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC bought 162,595 shares of NYSE:DOW for a total holding of 1,217,375. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.7.

On 01/30/2023, Dow Inc traded for a price of $58.4385 per share and a market cap of $41.19Bil. The stock has returned 1.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FOLGER NOLAN FLEMING DOUGLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC bought 81,821 shares of NYSE:CC for a total holding of 737,844. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.99.

On 01/30/2023, The Chemours Co traded for a price of $34.92 per share and a market cap of $5.27Bil. The stock has returned 10.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Chemours Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, FOLGER NOLAN FLEMING DOUGLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC bought 18,365 shares of NYSE:IFF for a total holding of 139,978. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.56.

On 01/30/2023, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc traded for a price of $112.07 per share and a market cap of $28.57Bil. The stock has returned -11.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4377.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

FOLGER NOLAN FLEMING DOUGLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VGT by 847 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $350.99.

On 01/30/2023, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $346.765 per share and a market cap of $42.22Bil. The stock has returned -14.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a price-book ratio of 6.21.

