HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2023

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the fourth quarter 2022 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Details of the conference call are as follows:

What:

Service Corporation International Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call



When:

Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time



How:

Dial-In Numbers – (888) 317-6003 or International callers at (412) 317-6061 / Code – 6063927 or listen live via the internet through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"



Replay:

(877) 344-7529, International callers at (412) 317-0088, Code – 7876689 available through February 22, 2023, and the webcast for at least 90 days through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"



Contact:

Sandy Bobo at (713) 525-5395



About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At December 31, 2022, we owned and operated 1,474 funeral service locations and 490 cemeteries (of which 303 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

