As the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon deliver a new, engaging format for football fans to enjoy competition between the best players of the season from the NFC and AFC, EA+SPORTS%26trade%3B+Madden+NFL+23 is the only place for fans to play out a full game between this year’s NFL all-stars. To highlight this, EA SPORTS™, the National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association are joining together for the third consecutive year to host the NFL Pro Bowl: Madden NFL 23 Edition, filmed at the NFL Las Vegas Store presented by VISA and airingSaturday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST on the NFL YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005619/en/

The new, reimagined Madden Cruiser from EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 (Photo: Business Wire)

Cowboys Micah Parsons and Vikings Justin Jefferson, champions of theNFL+Pro+Bowl%3A+Madden+NFL+22+Edition, return to represent the NFC and defend their title against Dolphins Tyreek Hill and Jets Rookie Sauce Gardner from the AFC in a matchup played in Madden NFL 23 using the official 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters. Charissa Thompson returns for the third year to host the event and will be joined by Marshawn Lynch as co-host in his third consecutive appearance at the virtual Pro Bowl after winning the 2021 event.

“We’re pumped to be back in Las Vegas celebrating the NFL Pro Bowl and playing Madden NFL together again on behalf of the NFC,” said Justin Jefferson. “Tyreek and Sauce don’t stand a chance against us and we will bring another victory to the NFC like we did last year,” said Micah Parsons.

EA SPORTS is also continuing to celebrate transcendent sport and cultural icon John Madden by bringing a reimagined version of the Madden Cruiser to the next generation of football fans.Throughout his broadcasting career, Coach Madden traveled tens of thousands of miles across the U.S. in a full-sized bus that became widely known as “The Madden Cruiser.” Today, EA SPORTS is bringing its version of the Cruiser, redesigned by the creative geniuses at+West+Coast+Customs and EA SPORTS designers and engineers. Part tribute that celebrates Coach Madden’s life as a legendary football coach, renowned broadcaster, and pioneering gaming icon, the reimagined version of the Madden Cruiser is outfitted with state-of-the-art content creation, streaming, gaming and broadcasting capabilities to connect fans closer to the sport Coach loved and his legacy. The new Madden Cruiser will debut for fans this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games and then hit the road to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona with more stops to come.

“Our family has loved all of the ways EA SPORTS and fans across the world have honored Dad [Coach Madden] over the last year," said Mike Madden. “Seeing a new version of the Madden Cruiser back on the streets brings back so many great stories and memories of road trips with my dad. I hope football fans enjoy this new cruiser and create their own memories that can be passed down to a new generation.”

To cap the Pro Bowl, EA+SPORTS%26trade%3B+Madden+NFL+23+Mobile, as the presenting partner of the official Precision+Passing+skills+competition of NFL Pro Bowl Games, is offering fans the chance to play their own precision passing event in-game. Fans who complete the challenge in Madden NFL 23 Mobile are rewarded with their choice of a player card of one of the six quarterbacks who will compete in the real life one-minute accuracy competition. OneTeam Partners is the NFLPA’s exclusive video game rights holder and collaborates with all parties to develop experiences for fans across platforms.

Fans can check out Precision Passing Presented by EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 Mobile on ESPN at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 2 and can play the Madden NFL 23 Mobile Precision Passing experience on Feb. 2 as well. Madden NFL 23 Mobile is available to download from the Apple+App+Store or Google+Play+Store now.

Madden NFL 23 is developed in Orlando, Florida and Madrid, Spain by EA Tiburon for PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC via EA app for Windows, Steam® and Epic Games Store and is currently available for purchase with an up to 70 percent discount* through Feb. 16.

For Madden NFL 23 assets, visit: EAPressPortal.com and follow @eamaddennfl on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

*Offers may vary or change. See retailer site for details.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com%2Fnews.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Guinness World Records, John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005619/en/