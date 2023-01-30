Douglas Elliman Promotes Deva Roberts to General Counsel

6 hours ago
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023

Roberts succeeds longtime legal chief Kenneth Haber, who will remain in a business advisory role.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced today that Deva Roberts has been named Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Kenneth Haber, who has served as the firm's Executive Vice President and General Counsel since 2004, will remain at the brokerage in a business advisory role as Senior Managing Director.

"I am delighted for Deva to assume this critical role so capably and expertly performed by Ken Haber for the past 19 years," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman of Douglas Elliman. "Ken was our first hire upon acquiring Douglas Elliman and he was instrumental in the growth of the company to its current position as the premiere residential brokerage in the country. I want to congratulate Deva on this well-deserved promotion and express my gratitude to Ken for agreeing to extend his many years of dedicated and invaluable service to Douglas Elliman as Senior Managing Director."

"I can think of no one better qualified than Deva to succeed Ken Haber," said Scott Durkin, Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Realty. "I'm very much looking forward to working with her in this new capacity and delighted that Ken will remain part of the Elliman community."

Prior to joining Elliman in January 2022, Roberts was a litigator at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP for over a decade. She has represented corporations, partnerships, financial institutions, real estate companies and individuals in compliance and investigations, as well as disputes involving contracts, intellectual property and fraud in federal and state courts.

"I am humbled to be entrusted with this responsibility and deeply grateful to Ken Haber for his guidance and support in transitioning into my new role," said Roberts. "In the year since joining Douglas Elliman, we have been on an astonishing growth trajectory, and I am thrilled to play a part in what lies ahead for this great company."

Roberts holds a BA from Johns Hopkins University and a JD from New York Law School, where she served as an editor of the New York Law School Law Review. She is a regular contributing legal commentator on cable news networks, including CNN and Fox Business.

"Serving as General Counsel for Douglas Elliman truly has been the highlight of my professional career," said Haber. "Having worked closely with Deva over the past year, I can attest to her legal intellect and work ethic. I look forward to continuing to work with her as she helps guide the company into the future."

About Douglas Elliman Inc.
Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Realty is available on its website, www.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman Inc. on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douglas-elliman-promotes-deva-roberts-to-general-counsel-301733697.html

SOURCE Douglas Elliman Realty

