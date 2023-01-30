PR Newswire

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has appointed Kate B. Williams to president of excess and surplus (E&S). In this role, Williams will oversee the company's full range of E&S solutions for the property and casualty needs of small to mid-size customers.

Williams brings a wealth of underwriting, product, E&S and market distribution knowledge and perspective to her role at The Hanover. Prior to joining the company, she spent over 12 years at Markel, most recently serving as managing director and product line leader of Markel's primary casualty portfolio. Williams has nearly 21 years of experience, having served in a variety of underwriting and producer roles at James River Insurance Company, Chas. Lunsford Sons & Associates and Colony Insurance Company. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Virginia and holds her CIC designation.

"We are pleased to have Kate join our team," said Bryan J. Salvatore, president of specialty at The Hanover. "We've built a strong E&S practice that uniquely positions our distribution partners for success in the growing surplus lines space. Our dedicated underwriters, with specialized E&S and line of business-specific expertise, know the risks they cover inside and out, and understand the unique needs and challenges of their target market. Given her extensive experience and perspective, Kate will work with the team to continue to build on its momentum, helping its partners drive critical growth and serving its clients' best interests more effectively."

The Hanover offers non-admitted general liability, property and excess liability and package insurance solutions, which can be accessed directly via Merit Specialty or through the company's in-house E&S brokerage, Hanover Specialty Insurance Brokers.

For more information about The Hanover's E&S offerings, please visit https://www.hanover.com/agents/agent-solutions/commercial-lines/excess-and-surplus.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

