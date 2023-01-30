Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 173 stocks valued at a total of $359.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought 91,524 shares of NAS:CPRT for a total holding of 366,120. The trade had a 3.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.54.

On 01/30/2023, Copart Inc traded for a price of $66.63 per share and a market cap of $31.74Bil. The stock has returned 6.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-book ratio of 6.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.59 and a price-sales ratio of 8.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 29,718 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 01/30/2023, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $140.65 per share and a market cap of $331.81Bil. The stock has returned -10.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-book ratio of 7.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 75,115 shares in NYSE:QSR, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.5 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Restaurant Brands International Inc traded for a price of $66.40000000000001 per share and a market cap of $20.30Bil. The stock has returned 24.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Restaurant Brands International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-book ratio of 8.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 214.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 16,888-share investment in NYSE:BDX. Previously, the stock had a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $248.86 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $250.97 per share and a market cap of $71.34Bil. The stock has returned 2.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 61,271-share investment in NYSE:HIG. Previously, the stock had a 1.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.08 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc traded for a price of $76.69 per share and a market cap of $24.40Bil. The stock has returned 9.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

