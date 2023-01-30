CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 143 stocks valued at a total of $806.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 369,084 shares of BATS:IAGG for a total holding of 388,382. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.11.

On 01/30/2023, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund traded for a price of $48.415 per share and a market cap of $4.13Bil. The stock has returned -8.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 286,432 shares of NAS:ISTB for a total holding of 508,577. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.02.

On 01/30/2023, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.0432 per share and a market cap of $5.10Bil. The stock has returned -3.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.38.

The guru established a new position worth 128,315 shares in ARCA:JPST, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.87 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.335 per share and a market cap of $24.50Bil. The stock has returned 1.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 16,369 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 508,378. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 01/30/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $403.54 per share and a market cap of $303.50Bil. The stock has returned -7.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a price-book ratio of 3.77.

During the quarter, CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 84,640 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 434,468. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.53.

On 01/30/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $47.2 per share and a market cap of $15.59Bil. The stock has returned -7.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

