FOX News Channel (FNC) will present special programming surrounding President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress and the Republican response from Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, February 7th, beginning at 9 PM/ET.

Co-anchored by chief political anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier alongside The Story anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum, FNC’s coverage will also feature analysis from co-anchor of America’s Newsroom and co-host of The Five Dana Perino, senior political analyst Brit Hume, co-host of The Five Harold Ford Jr. and host of FOX Business Network’s (FBN) Kudlow,Larry Kudlow. White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich and Congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie will provide live reports from the White House and the Capitol, respectively. FBN will simulcast FNC’s special coverage of President Biden’s 2023 address, starting at 9 PM/ET.

Several of FOX News Media’s New York-based programs will emanate from Washington throughout the week, including FNC’s The Story with Martha MacCallum (weekdays, 3 PM/ET) and FBN’s Kudlow on February 7th as well as America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino (weekdays, 9-11 AM/ET) on February 8th.

FOX News Sunday’s Shannon Bream will anchor separate live coverage on FOX Network, beginning at 9PM/ET with contributions from FNC’s senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram.

FOX News Digital will offer nonstop coverage of the 2023 State of the Union address. The FOXNews.com homepage will feature a live blog that will be continuously updated, including real-time reaction from around the country and interviews with lawmakers on Capitol Hill following the speech. Viewers will also be able to livestream the address and Republican response on FOXNews.com for free.

FOX News Audio will provide extensive multiplatform coverage of President Biden’s State of the Union address. Beginning at 8PM/ET, FOX News Radio (FNR) will cover the speech and Republican response live with Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal. FNR’s coverage can be heard on affiliates across the country, on FOXNewsRadio.com, or by hitting the listen button on the FNC app. FOX News Podcasts will provide hourly podcast alerts on the address with The Fox News Radio Hourly Newscast available at FOXNewsPodcasts.com and FOX News Headlines 24/7 on SiriusXM Channel 115 will provide updates every 15 minutes. The daily morning podcast, FOX News Rundown, will provide next day reaction and analysis from FNC’s political teams. On Wednesday, February 8th, FNR’s nationally syndicated talk shows, The Brian Kilmeade Show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla, and The Guy Benson Show, will have comprehensive analysis with political commentators.

Additionally, FOX Nation subscribers will be able to stream FNC’s coverage of the 2023 State of the Union.

