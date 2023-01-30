West Penn Power Electrical System Upgrades to Help Prevent Service Disruptions for Customers in Allegheny and Washington Counties

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GREENSBURG, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023

GREENSBURG, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Penn Power, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is upgrading its distribution system in Allegheny and Washington counties to help prevent lengthy service interruptions, particularly during severe weather. The work includes installation of automated equipment along neighborhood power lines serving nearly 6,400 customers in South Park, Bethel Park, Peters Township and nearby areas.

West_Penn_Power_Logo.jpg

Expected to be completed in early 2023, the project is part of West Penn Power's Long Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan (LTIIP II), a $147 million initiative to accelerate capital investments to the company's electric distribution system over five years to help ensure continued electric service reliability for customers.

"West Penn Power continues to invest in new technologies and equipment to provide safe, dependable electric service for our customers," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania operations. "This project features automated equipment that will allow us to quickly reconfigure our network when a power line is out of service, temporarily switching customers to a nearby power line to keep their lights on while our utility crews make repairs. This is particularly important in this area, where trees outside of our permitted trimming areas frequently contact our electrical lines, causing power outages."

Hundreds of homes and businesses in the area will benefit from the installation of eight new automated reclosing devices along three neighborhood power lines to help limit the frequency, duration and scope of service interruptions. When an outage occurs, the reclosers will allow customers served by a power line extending from a substation near South Park Elementary School through a heavily wooded area along Stoltz Road to be temporarily transferred to two nearby lines from a substation off Sugar Camp Road near Peterswood Park. Customers served by those two power lines would benefit similarly when trouble occurs on either of those lines.

Electrical reclosing devices work like a circuit breaker in a home that shuts off power when trouble occurs. These devices can be controlled remotely by distribution system operators to quickly re-energize lines for certain types of outages to keep power safely flowing to customers. The devices have smart capability that will allow them to sense conditions on the system and operate automatically as more automated equipment is installed on the local network in coming years.

This technology is safer and more efficient because it often allows utility personnel to restore service to customers remotely rather than sending a crew to investigate. If the device senses a more serious issue, such as a fallen tree on electrical equipment, it will isolate the outage to that area and limit the total number of affected customers by temporarily switching them to a different line. The devices can quickly pinpoint the location of the fault to help crews speed restoration.

Crews will also install voltage regulators at key locations on the lines so that adequate voltage is maintained whenever the network is temporarily reconfigured during repairs. Crews have already replaced several utility poles to accommodate the new equipment.

West Penn Power serves approximately 725,000 customers in 24 counties within central and southwestern Pennsylvania. Follow West Penn Power on Twitter @W_Penn_Power and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WestPennPower.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of a newly installed smart reclosing device on Library Road near Bethel Park and another on a trailer awaiting installation are available on Flickr.

favicon.png?sn=CL00112&sd=2023-01-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-penn-power-electrical-system-upgrades-to-help-prevent-service-disruptions-for-customers-in-allegheny-and-washington-counties-301733788.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL00112&Transmission_Id=202301301414PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL00112&DateId=20230130
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.