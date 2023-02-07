TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH) is please to announce the engagement of the accounting firm of "Olayinka Oyebola & Co." to audit the books and records of the company, and all of its subsidiaries as required by the OTCqb. The accounting firm is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).

It is our intension to file for the OTCqb as soon as the audit is completed.

We are in the process of closing the consolidated financials for 2022.

