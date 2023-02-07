Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR), a+leading+autonomous+vehicle+company, today announced it has appointed Ossa Fisher as the company’s president. Fisher brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to Aurora, spanning strategy, operations, and business functions across a wide variety of technology organizations. As the company focuses on scaling operations and preparing for commercial launch in 2024, Fisher will play a pivotal role in supporting and advancing these critical initiatives.

Ossa Fisher joins Aurora as President during a pivotal year as Aurora prepares for autonomous trucking commercial launch in 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fisher is expected to begin in February and will be joining Aurora from Istation, where she has served as president and chief operating officer since 2019 and oversaw a number of the company’s functions including engineering, product, sales, marketing, customer success, and more. Prior to this, Fisher held other leadership roles at the e-learning platform since joining in 2015, including two years as chief marketing officer, before expanding her role and responsibilities. Fisher’s previous roles include serving as a senior vice president of strategy and analytics at Match Group and being named a partner at Bain & Company where she was a leader in the technology, media and telecom practice.

In her role as president, Fisher will report directly to Chris Urmson, Aurora's co-founder and chief executive officer.

“We are on the cusp of an autonomous breakthrough that will transform how people and goods move through the world,” said Fisher. “Aurora’s vision, commitment to safety and world-class partnerships have positioned the company to deliver an autonomous trucking product that will define the industry for years to come. I’m incredibly excited and humbled to join the Aurora team and be part of this journey.”

“This will be a historic year for Aurora as we prepare our autonomous trucking fleet for commercial launch,” said Urmson. “I’m confident Ossa’s experience and leadership will help us unlock greater efficiencies across our operations and further strengthen our existing relationships with industry-leading partners.”

Fisher will be based in Dallas near Aurora’s current center for vehicle operations as the company continues to expand deliveries and shipments for pilot customers between Dallas and Houston as well as between Fort Worth and El Paso. Over the last two years, Aurora’s team in Dallas has expanded at a rapid pace, growing from less than 20 people at the end of 2020 to nearly 120 by the end of 2022 as operations continue to scale for commercial launch.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The+Aurora+Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora+Horizon and Aurora+Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, Schneider, and Ryder. For Aurora’s latest news, visit aurora.tech and %40aurora_inno on Twitter.

