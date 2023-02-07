IPG Photonics Launches Three High-Power Deep Ultraviolet Lasers for Micromachining

OXFORD, Mass., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation ( IPGP), the world leader in fiber laser technology, today announced the launch of three deep ultraviolet (Deep UV) lasers with its proprietary non-linear crystals providing more robust and flexible solutions over lasers using conventional frequency conversion materials.

The Next Generation of Deep UV Fiber Lasers Has Arrived

Three new Deep UV lasers from IPG Photonics with proprietary non-linear crystals provide industry-leading reliability for numerous industries and micromachining applications:

1)a 3-watt continuous wave, single-frequency fiber laser at 266 nm designed for inspection, photolithography, FBG writing, disk remastering and spectroscopy applications

2)a 5-watt nanosecond pulsed fiber laser at 266 nm with up to 2 µJ pulses at 1.5 ns, designed for micro-cutting, drilling, texturing, marking and selective material removal on challenging materials such as glass, diamond and Teflon

3)a 5-watt picosecond pulsed fiber laser at 257 nm with up to 5 µJ pulses at 1 ps, designed for micro-cutting, drilling and selective material removal for PCBs, flex circuits, LEDs and flat panel display applications

Deep UV lasers enable manufacturers in the electronics, display, semiconductor and medical industries to seek ever-greater precision for their tools and processes, while maintaining established industrial standards for reliability and uptime.

Continuous Innovation Delivers Industry Leading Deep UV Reliability

IPG combines world-class vertical manufacturing and continuous technological innovation to incorporate exceptional, proprietary non-linear crystal robustness into these lasers for unmatched reliability and product lifetimes. The fiber-based architectures of IPG’s new Deep UV lasers provide an easy-to-integrate, compact, lightweight optical head tethered to the compact laser source. The small, flexible form-factors are ideal for micromachining and materials processing workstation integration.

Advancing the Range of Capabilities and Applications for Deep UV Laser Sources

“Our success pushing Deep UV lasers to new reliable power frontiers is enabled by IPG’s proprietary non-linear crystal technology which is both more robust and flexible than conventional frequency conversion materials,” said Trevor Ness, SVP Worldwide Sales and Strategic Business Development. “These lasers are further examples of IPG innovation that deliver new capabilities and flexibility for our customers to improve current processing techniques and enable new industry applications.”

These new Deep UV lasers will be unveiled at Photonics West 2023 in San Francisco in the IPG Booth #327.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The company’s mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, www.ipgphotonics.com.

Contact:
Eugene Fedotoff
Director of Investor Relations
IPG Photonics Corporation
508-597-4713
[email protected]
